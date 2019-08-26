Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.65 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Realm Therapeutics Plc and XOMA Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Realm Therapeutics Plc and XOMA Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Analyst Ratings

Realm Therapeutics Plc and XOMA Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 50.12% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has weaker performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.