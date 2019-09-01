Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

Both Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 39.28 N/A -5.16 0.00

Demonstrates Realm Therapeutics Plc and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 87.2% respectively. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.