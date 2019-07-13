Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 49.69 N/A -2.92 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.53 N/A 0.39 40.69

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders are 31.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.