Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 47.30 N/A -2.92 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 14.66 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Realm Therapeutics Plc and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 284.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 26% of Trevena Inc. shares. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.