Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Realm Therapeutics Plc and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 31.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.