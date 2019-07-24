Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Both Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 51.35 N/A -2.92 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Realm Therapeutics Plc and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.