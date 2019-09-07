Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Repligen Corporation 74 20.59 N/A 0.46 204.75

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential upside is 18.24% and its average target price is $110.

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Repligen Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.