Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s results

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 30.19 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Realm Therapeutics Plc and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Realm Therapeutics Plc and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Realm Therapeutics Plc and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 134.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 29.11% respectively. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.