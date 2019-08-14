Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Both Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 424.83 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Realm Therapeutics Plc and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 has Realm Therapeutics Plc and Prothena Corporation plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 31.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

On 4 of the 7 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.