Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 52.86 N/A -2.92 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.44 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Realm Therapeutics Plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 573.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.35% and 22.5%. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.