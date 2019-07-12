Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 51.53 N/A -2.92 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Mustang Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.35% and 6.5%. Insiders owned 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.