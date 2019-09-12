Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 169.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.35% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.