Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Its Competitors results

As Biotechnology company, Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc has 46.35% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Realm Therapeutics Plc and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Realm Therapeutics Plc and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Realm Therapeutics Plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Realm Therapeutics Plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has weaker performance than Realm Therapeutics Plc’s peers.

Dividends

Realm Therapeutics Plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.