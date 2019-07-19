Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 51.35 N/A -2.92 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.