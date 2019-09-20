Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 414.31 N/A -1.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 31.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has weaker performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.