Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 50.06 N/A -2.92 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, which is potential 80.84% upside.

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.