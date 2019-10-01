Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Realm Therapeutics Plc and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,059,081,602.81% -51% -28.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 352.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.