Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

We are contrasting Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $33, with potential upside of 45.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.