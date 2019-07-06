Reviewing Real Goods Solar Inc. (RGSE)’s and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar Inc. N/A 2.47 N/A -1.99 0.00 Builders FirstSource Inc. 14 0.26 N/A 1.87 8.65

In table 1 we can see Real Goods Solar Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.1% 6.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Real Goods Solar Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

On the other hand, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s potential downside is -11.61% and its average price target is $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Real Goods Solar Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.88% and 93.5% respectively. 0.76% are Real Goods Solar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Real Goods Solar Inc. 93.32% -12% -69.75% -65.84% -87.26% -72.29% Builders FirstSource Inc. -2.71% 13.17% 19.1% 25.88% -13.03% 48.03%

For the past year Real Goods Solar Inc. had bearish trend while Builders FirstSource Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Builders FirstSource Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Real Goods Solar Inc.

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. It installs residential solar energy systems up to 24 kilowatts (kW) in size; and small commercial solar energy systems up to 500 kW in size for various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, service, and municipal services. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, customer referral programs, and alliances and channel partnerships, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.