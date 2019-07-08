Reviewing Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.45 N/A 1.82 8.08 VICI Properties Inc. 22 10.24 N/A 1.47 15.20

In table 1 we can see Ready Capital Corporation and VICI Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VICI Properties Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ready Capital Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Ready Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than VICI Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ready Capital Corporation and VICI Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 2.1% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ready Capital Corporation and VICI Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively VICI Properties Inc. has an average price target of $25.38, with potential upside of 13.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of Ready Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of VICI Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation -3.48% 1.94% -9.3% -1.27% -3.48% 6.44% VICI Properties Inc. 0.36% 0.22% 3.38% 2.76% 15.54% 18.74%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation was less bullish than VICI Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors VICI Properties Inc. beats Ready Capital Corporation.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.