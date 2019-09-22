Reviewing Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s results

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.81 N/A 2.17 7.09 J.W. Mays Inc. 37 3.81 N/A 0.34 104.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. J.W. Mays Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ready Capital Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ready Capital Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than J.W. Mays Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ready Capital Corporation and J.W. Mays Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.3% J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Ready Capital Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Competitively, J.W. Mays Inc.’s beta is -0.14 which is 114.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ready Capital Corporation and J.W. Mays Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 J.W. Mays Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.10% for Ready Capital Corporation with consensus price target of $16.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73% of Ready Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, J.W. Mays Inc. has 80.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14% J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation has 11.14% stronger performance while J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Ready Capital Corporation beats J.W. Mays Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.