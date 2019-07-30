Reviewing Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Ready Capital Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ready Capital Corporation has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ready Capital Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.80% 2.10% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ready Capital Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation N/A 15 8.08 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Ready Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ready Capital Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.45 1.81 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is 24.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ready Capital Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation -3.48% 1.94% -9.3% -1.27% -3.48% 6.44% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Ready Capital Corporation is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. Competitively, Ready Capital Corporation’s peers are 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.80 beta.

Dividends

Ready Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Ready Capital Corporation’s competitors beat Ready Capital Corporation.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.