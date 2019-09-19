Reviewing Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.81 N/A 2.17 7.09 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ready Capital Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Ready Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.3% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9%

Volatility & Risk

Ready Capital Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ready Capital Corporation and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ready Capital Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.16% and an $16.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73% of Ready Capital Corporation shares and 0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. shares. Ready Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Ready Capital Corporation beats Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.