Reviewing Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.43 N/A 2.17 7.09 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 6.03 N/A 0.13 89.07

Table 1 highlights Ready Capital Corporation and Gladstone Land Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Land Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ready Capital Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ready Capital Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ready Capital Corporation and Gladstone Land Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.3% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ready Capital Corporation’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Gladstone Land Corporation’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ready Capital Corporation and Gladstone Land Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Gladstone Land Corporation’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 30.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73% of Ready Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Ready Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14% Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

Ready Capital Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gladstone Land Corporation.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.