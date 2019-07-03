Reviewing Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s results

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.41 N/A 1.82 8.08 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.05 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ready Capital Corporation and Drive Shack Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 2.1% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ready Capital Corporation is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Competitively, Drive Shack Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ready Capital Corporation and Drive Shack Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Drive Shack Inc. is $7, which is potential 48.62% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of Ready Capital Corporation shares and 58.3% of Drive Shack Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Drive Shack Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation -3.48% 1.94% -9.3% -1.27% -3.48% 6.44% Drive Shack Inc. -4.52% 6.51% 10.7% -13.18% -4.16% 29.34%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Drive Shack Inc.

Summary

Ready Capital Corporation beats Drive Shack Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.