Reviewing Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)’s results

Both Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.44 N/A 2.17 7.09 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ready Capital Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ready Capital Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.3% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73% of Ready Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares. Ready Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ready Capital Corporation beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.