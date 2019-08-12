Reviewing Reading International Inc. (RDIB)’s and iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC)’s results

Since Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) and iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) are part of the Entertainment – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reading International Inc. 25 1.04 N/A 0.40 62.02 iPic Entertainment Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -3.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Reading International Inc. and iPic Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reading International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% iPic Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 17.5% -16.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reading International Inc. and iPic Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.25% and 39.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 84.32% of Reading International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reading International Inc. -4.58% -9.78% -15.93% 30.58% 90.26% -9.81% iPic Entertainment Inc. -62.17% -70.59% -75.67% -77.04% -85.71% -68.14%

For the past year Reading International Inc. was less bearish than iPic Entertainment Inc.

Summary

Reading International Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors iPic Entertainment Inc.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.