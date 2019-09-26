Reviewing RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX)’s and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)’s results

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) compete against each other in the Property Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 33 3.62 N/A 1.49 19.53 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 37 4.52 N/A 0.97 39.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than RE/MAX Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 5.9% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.24% for RE/MAX Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $38.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. shares and 46.5% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. shares. About 3.3% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RE/MAX Holdings Inc. -5.12% -5.28% -31.71% -26.01% -42.76% -5.43% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 10.02% 7.35% 7.79% 23.48% -11.08% 21.82%

For the past year RE/MAX Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. beats RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.