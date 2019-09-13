Reviewing RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX)’s and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)’s results

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) compete against each other in the Property Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 34 3.21 N/A 1.49 19.53 Colliers International Group Inc. 68 0.91 N/A 2.37 30.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Colliers International Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RE/MAX Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colliers International Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 5.9% Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Colliers International Group Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Colliers International Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colliers International Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Colliers International Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Colliers International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $41.33, while its potential upside is 52.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Colliers International Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.1%. About 3.3% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11% of Colliers International Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RE/MAX Holdings Inc. -5.12% -5.28% -31.71% -26.01% -42.76% -5.43% Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86%

For the past year RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has -5.43% weaker performance while Colliers International Group Inc. has 31.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Colliers International Group Inc. beats RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.