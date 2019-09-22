Reviewing RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)’s and Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI)’s results

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) and Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) compete with each other in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies Inc. 4 0.19 N/A 0.30 10.89 Volt Information Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see RCM Technologies Inc. and Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of RCM Technologies Inc. and Volt Information Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -9.7%

Risk and Volatility

RCM Technologies Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RCM Technologies Inc. Its rival Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. RCM Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Volt Information Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RCM Technologies Inc. and Volt Information Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RCM Technologies Inc. has a 101.34% upside potential and an average price target of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of RCM Technologies Inc. shares and 38.8% of Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.7% of RCM Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, Volt Information Sciences Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCM Technologies Inc. -1.2% -8.59% -15.41% -15.06% -33.47% 6.45% Volt Information Sciences Inc. 1.55% 2% -3.57% 22.4% 20.79% 113.49%

For the past year RCM Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Volt Information Sciences Inc.

Summary

RCM Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Volt Information Sciences Inc.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segments. The company provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers. It also offers technology outsourcing services and solutions, such as customer care call centers, and video and online gaming industry quality assurance testing services. In addition, the company provides IT infrastructure services, including IT hardware maintenance, storage, network and desktop products, remote monitoring for corporate data centers and networks, and planning, as well as migration and support services. The company serves multinational, national, and local customers in various occupations, including accounting, finance, administrative, call center, engineering, IT, manufacturing, assembly, warehousing, and industrial. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.