Reviewing RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)’s and Its Competitors results

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of RCM Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.65% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand RCM Technologies Inc. has 5.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.38% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have RCM Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.60% 3.10% Industry Average 6.28% 46.48% 8.83%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares RCM Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies Inc. N/A 4 13.75 Industry Average 124.57M 1.99B 20.47

RCM Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for RCM Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 1.10 2.65

With consensus price target of $6, RCM Technologies Inc. has a potential upside of 68.54%. The rivals have a potential upside of 64.48%. Based on the data delivered earlier, RCM Technologies Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RCM Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCM Technologies Inc. -1.05% -7.44% -14.09% -9.35% -26.32% 21.94% Industry Average 3.20% 9.36% 12.74% 29.67% 45.07% 31.66%

For the past year RCM Technologies Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

RCM Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, RCM Technologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.83 and has 1.83 Quick Ratio. RCM Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RCM Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.8 shows that RCM Technologies Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RCM Technologies Inc.’s rivals are 38.43% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Dividends

RCM Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors RCM Technologies Inc.’s peers beat RCM Technologies Inc.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.