Reviewing RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK)’s and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s results

Both RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 17 0.22 8.89M 1.52 11.17 Waitr Holdings Inc. 2 2.44 52.02M -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 50,916,380.30% 14% 6.6% Waitr Holdings Inc. 3,091,092,756.55% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Waitr Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Waitr Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Waitr Holdings Inc. is $7, which is potential 407.25% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.2% of Waitr Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.5% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.9% are Waitr Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09% Waitr Holdings Inc. -13.07% -27.72% -51.79% -62.22% -54.64% -58.83%

For the past year RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Waitr Holdings Inc.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.