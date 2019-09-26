Reviewing RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)’s and Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s results

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) and Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been rivals in the Machine Tools & Accessories for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Bearings Incorporated 149 5.76 N/A 4.26 38.21 Kennametal Inc. 34 1.10 N/A 3.88 8.92

Table 1 demonstrates RBC Bearings Incorporated and Kennametal Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kennametal Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to RBC Bearings Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. RBC Bearings Incorporated is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has RBC Bearings Incorporated and Kennametal Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Bearings Incorporated 0.00% 11.4% 9% Kennametal Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 9.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.24 beta means RBC Bearings Incorporated’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Kennametal Inc.’s 122.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RBC Bearings Incorporated are 5.6 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Kennametal Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. RBC Bearings Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kennametal Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for RBC Bearings Incorporated and Kennametal Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Bearings Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Kennametal Inc. 3 1 2 2.33

On the other hand, Kennametal Inc.’s potential upside is 8.63% and its average target price is $34.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of RBC Bearings Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Kennametal Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of RBC Bearings Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Kennametal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RBC Bearings Incorporated -0.9% -3.76% 17.64% 17.3% 14.67% 24.1% Kennametal Inc. -3.14% -4.55% -13.72% -9.36% -7.76% 3.91%

For the past year RBC Bearings Incorporated was more bullish than Kennametal Inc.

Summary

RBC Bearings Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors Kennametal Inc.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment. The Roller Bearings segment provides heavy duty needle roller bearings with inner rings, tapered roller bearings, track rollers, and aircraft roller bearings, which are anti-friction bearings that use rollers instead of balls. The Ball Bearings segment specializes in high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and commercial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high speed applications. The Engineered Products segment offers engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circular or rod. It serves the construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, semiconductor machinery, and other general industrial markets. The company offers its products through direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. RBC Bearings Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also produces specialized wear components and metallurgical powders that are used for custom-engineered and various applications to producers and suppliers in equipment-intensive operations that include coal mining, road construction, quarrying, oil and gas exploration, refining, production, and supply. In addition, the company offers specified product design, selection, application, and support services. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national chain distributors; integrated supplier channels; and value added resellers, as well as through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.