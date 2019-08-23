Reviewing Raytheon Company (RTN)’s and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B)’s results

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) are two firms in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raytheon Company 181 1.86 N/A 10.67 17.08 Moog Inc. 89 1.01 N/A 4.73 17.42

In table 1 we can see Raytheon Company and Moog Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Moog Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Raytheon Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Raytheon Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Raytheon Company and Moog Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raytheon Company 0.00% 26.3% 9.8% Moog Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Raytheon Company and Moog Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raytheon Company 0 4 1 2.20 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Raytheon Company’s upside potential currently stands at 9.21% and an $204.2 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of Raytheon Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Moog Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Raytheon Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raytheon Company -1.03% 6.58% 3.37% 6.32% -5.76% 18.87% Moog Inc. -14.21% -5.82% -2.02% -2.29% 28.15% 6.68%

For the past year Raytheon Company has stronger performance than Moog Inc.

Summary

Raytheon Company beats Moog Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.