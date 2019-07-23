Reviewing Rayonier Inc. (RYN)’s and Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s results

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) and Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) are two firms in the Lumber Wood Production that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Inc. 30 4.75 N/A 0.67 46.76 Universal Forest Products Inc. 33 0.48 N/A 2.32 15.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rayonier Inc. and Universal Forest Products Inc. Universal Forest Products Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rayonier Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Rayonier Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Universal Forest Products Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rayonier Inc. and Universal Forest Products Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 3% Universal Forest Products Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Universal Forest Products Inc.’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rayonier Inc. Its rival Universal Forest Products Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 1.6 respectively. Universal Forest Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rayonier Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rayonier Inc. and Universal Forest Products Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Universal Forest Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rayonier Inc. and Universal Forest Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 82.4% respectively. About 0.5% of Rayonier Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Universal Forest Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rayonier Inc. -0.73% -2.5% 8.94% -0.26% -16.8% 12.64% Universal Forest Products Inc. -1.22% 15.04% 14.64% 29.32% 9.13% 39.98%

For the past year Rayonier Inc. was less bullish than Universal Forest Products Inc.

Summary

Universal Forest Products Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Rayonier Inc.