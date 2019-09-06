Reviewing Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)’s and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s results

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) compete against each other in the Chemicals – Major Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 9 0.09 N/A 0.94 4.97 Westlake Chemical Partners LP 23 0.58 N/A 1.61 14.58

Table 1 highlights Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is currently more affordable than Westlake Chemical Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 2.6% Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0.00% 10.9% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 3.57 beta, while its volatility is 257.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Westlake Chemical Partners LP has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and Westlake Chemical Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.90% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. with average target price of $4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and Westlake Chemical Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.45% and 45.1%. 2.7% are Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. -6.81% -27.68% -68.26% -67.39% -73.52% -56.34% Westlake Chemical Partners LP -0.8% -3.89% 4.96% 1.29% -7.3% -2.61%

For the past year Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Westlake Chemical Partners LP.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Westlake Chemical Partners LP beats Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. Its products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.