Reviewing Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)’s and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)’s results

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) are two firms in the Chemicals – Major Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 9 0.08 N/A 0.94 4.97 Huntsman Corporation 21 0.48 N/A 2.26 9.09

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Huntsman Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Huntsman Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and Huntsman Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 2.6% Huntsman Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.57 beta indicates that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Huntsman Corporation is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Huntsman Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Huntsman Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and Huntsman Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Huntsman Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 26.58% upside potential and an average price target of $4. Competitively Huntsman Corporation has an average price target of $27.2, with potential upside of 39.42%. Based on the results given earlier, Huntsman Corporation is looking more favorable than Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.45% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.6% of Huntsman Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Huntsman Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. -6.81% -27.68% -68.26% -67.39% -73.52% -56.34% Huntsman Corporation -5.52% -2% -2.84% -9.83% -35.03% 6.53%

For the past year Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. had bearish trend while Huntsman Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Huntsman Corporation beats Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. Its products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment provides amines, carbonates, surfactants, linear alkyl benzene, maleic anhydride, other performance chemicals, ethylene glycol, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers basic liquid and solid epoxy resins; specialty resin compounds; cross-linking, matting, and curing agents; and epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based formulations. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The Pigments and Additives segment offers titanium dioxide, functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment, and water treatment chemicals. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, paints and coatings, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.