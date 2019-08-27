Reviewing Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN)’s and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s results

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries Inc. 36 2.53 N/A 1.18 30.76 Hillenbrand Inc. 39 0.93 N/A 2.65 12.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Raven Industries Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. Hillenbrand Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Raven Industries Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Raven Industries Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Hillenbrand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Raven Industries Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8% Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

Raven Industries Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Hillenbrand Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Raven Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Hillenbrand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Raven Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Raven Industries Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Hillenbrand Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 79.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Raven Industries Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 81.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, Hillenbrand Inc. has 56.52% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year Raven Industries Inc. has 0.14% stronger performance while Hillenbrand Inc. has -11.18% weaker performance.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.