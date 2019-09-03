Reviewing Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)’s results

Both Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries Inc. 36 2.69 N/A 1.18 30.76 Colfax Corporation 125 0.76 N/A 0.52 240.87

In table 1 we can see Raven Industries Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Colfax Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Raven Industries Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Raven Industries Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Colfax Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Raven Industries Inc. and Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14% Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03%

For the past year Raven Industries Inc. was less bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

Raven Industries Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Colfax Corporation.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.