Reviewing Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)’s and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)’s results

Both Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP 19 9.00 N/A 0.58 31.97 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.40 0.41

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ultra Petroleum Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream LP. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Rattler Midstream LP is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ultra Petroleum Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rattler Midstream LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Ultra Petroleum Corp. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Rattler Midstream LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rattler Midstream LP and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Rattler Midstream LP has a 24.63% upside potential and an average target price of $22.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP shares and 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares. Insiders owned 3% of Rattler Midstream LP shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP’s stock price has smaller decline than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP beats Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.