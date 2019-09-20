Reviewing Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)’s and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP 19 8.88 N/A 0.58 31.97 Hess Corporation 62 3.07 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rattler Midstream LP and Hess Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rattler Midstream LP and Hess Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rattler Midstream LP is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Hess Corporation is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Hess Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rattler Midstream LP and Hess Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67 Hess Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Rattler Midstream LP’s upside potential currently stands at 23.61% and an $22.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Hess Corporation is $76.67, which is potential 16.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rattler Midstream LP looks more robust than Hess Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.2% of Hess Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3% of Rattler Midstream LP shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP had bearish trend while Hess Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hess Corporation.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.