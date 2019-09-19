Reviewing Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)’s and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s results

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream LP 19 9.14 N/A 0.58 31.97 California Resources Corporation 18 0.17 N/A 5.24 2.92

Demonstrates Rattler Midstream LP and California Resources Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. California Resources Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rattler Midstream LP. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Rattler Midstream LP’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Liquidity

Rattler Midstream LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, California Resources Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. California Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rattler Midstream LP and California Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

The consensus target price of Rattler Midstream LP is $22.67, with potential upside of 22.34%. Meanwhile, California Resources Corporation’s consensus target price is $26.33, while its potential upside is 144.48%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that California Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Rattler Midstream LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rattler Midstream LP and California Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 66.4%. About 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP has stronger performance than California Resources Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Rattler Midstream LP beats California Resources Corporation.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.