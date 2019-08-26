Reviewing Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s results

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.21 N/A -1.08 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 42 4.66 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rapid7 Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Uber Technologies Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Uber Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Rapid7 Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.73% and an $61.29 average target price. Competitively Uber Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $57, with potential upside of 70.76%. The results provided earlier shows that Uber Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rapid7 Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.9% and 33%. Rapid7 Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Rapid7 Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.