Reviewing Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 47 10.89 N/A -1.08 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.40 N/A 0.49 67.35

In table 1 we can see Rapid7 Inc. and QAD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rapid7 Inc. and QAD Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.82% for Rapid7 Inc. with consensus price target of $54.71.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.32% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Rapid7 Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 76.61% of QAD Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -0.65% 0.23% 12.99% 49.83% 73.28% 66.94% QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than QAD Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc. beats QAD Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.