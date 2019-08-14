Reviewing Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 52 9.93 N/A -1.08 0.00 Lyft Inc. 61 6.66 N/A -6.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rapid7 Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Lyft Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Rapid7 Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rapid7 Inc. and Lyft Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Rapid7 Inc.’s upside potential is 6.46% at a $61.29 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Lyft Inc.’s consensus target price is $75.46, while its potential upside is 29.92%. The results provided earlier shows that Lyft Inc. appears more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.2% of Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Rapid7 Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats Lyft Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.