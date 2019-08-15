Reviewing Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s results

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 52 9.21 N/A -1.08 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 81.39 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rapid7 Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rapid7 Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Rapid7 Inc.’s upside potential is 14.75% at a $61.29 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares and 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares. Rapid7 Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has stronger performance than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rapid7 Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.