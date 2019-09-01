Reviewing Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.13 N/A -1.08 0.00 Intuit Inc. 260 10.83 N/A 6.25 44.40

Demonstrates Rapid7 Inc. and Intuit Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Rapid7 Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Volatility & Risk

Rapid7 Inc.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intuit Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Intuit Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rapid7 Inc. and Intuit Inc.'s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

The upside potential is 14.16% for Rapid7 Inc. with average target price of $61.29. Competitively Intuit Inc. has a consensus target price of $289.44, with potential upside of 0.37%. The results provided earlier shows that Rapid7 Inc. appears more favorable than Intuit Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Rapid7 Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Intuit Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. was more bullish than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Rapid7 Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.