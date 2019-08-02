Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)’s results

We are contrasting Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Opes Acquisition Corp. has 2.13% stronger performance.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.