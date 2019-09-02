Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -72.66 N/A -0.09 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 75.32%. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while LF Capital Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ranpak Holdings Corp.