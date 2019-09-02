Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-72.66
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|217.02
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Ranpak Holdings Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 75.32%. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while LF Capital Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ranpak Holdings Corp.
