Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -84.35 N/A -0.09 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

Table 1 highlights Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Leo Holdings Corp. has 4.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.