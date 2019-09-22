Reviewing Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-84.35
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
Table 1 highlights Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Leo Holdings Corp. has 4.95% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
